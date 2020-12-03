Lions will be a desperate team on home soil, says WP captain Kolisi

Western Province captain Siya Kolisi is expecting a “desperate” Lions team when the teams meet at Ellis Park in a Currie Cup match on Saturday.

Both teams are in dire need of log points, with the Lions in fifth position with 16 points and Province third with 20.

“It’s going to be tough, no doubt. I think you have two teams who’ll be desperate and we are going to play as hard as we can and dig deep,” said Kolisi, who only returned last week against the Blue Bulls after a five-week absence due to a hamstring injury.

While the Lions looked undercooked against Griquas in Kimberley, Province let it slip in the last few minutes against the Blue Bulls at Newlands.

“If it’s wet we will have to adapt to that and I think it will be all about who controls the wet weather the best,” said the loose-forward, who is anticipating a wet weather game on the highveld.

“We know they are a fit team and we know the Lions are a team who love throwing the ball around, so we will have to give it our all to get a result,” he said.

Western Province coach John Dobson meanwhile singled out in-form Lions flyhalf and captain Elton Jantjies as being a potential danger man, highlighting the No 10’s excellent tactical kicking game.

“So that is where our challenge will lie,” said Dobson referring to fullback Damian Willemse who would no doubt be tested by the experienced Jantjies. Willemse has been moved to fullback from flyhalf because of injuries in the Western Province team.

“Everybody knows that I’m a Damian Willemse supporter and we are really pleased with his growth over the last four weeks or so,” said Dobson.

The match in Joburg kicks off at 7pm.

