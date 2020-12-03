Unsettled Cheetahs meet with Bok bosses ahead of key Blue Bulls clash

The Cheethas will be hoping that the issue surrounding the future of their players hasn’t been too disruptive in the build-up to Saturday’s Currie Cup encounter against the high-riding Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

Head coach Hawies Fourie has admitted there was a lingering air of uncertainty among the Free State team’s players about their future, but confirmed that they had met this week with the national director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, to try give the players some peace of mind.

“No, it isn’t an ideal situation. We met this week with our own team mental coach Ruan Botha and had subsequent meetings with Rassie and Jacques. So, we are busy sorting things out,” said Fourie.

“It gave the players some peace of mind after I told them that there are people interested in investing in our company, and if they are to become Springboks, they should still do it here,” he said.

The Cheetahs may be viewing their key Currie Cup encounter against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Saturday as a passage to a possible final – but it is not quite a win-at-all-costs scenario yet.

Fourie said they had shaken off all the rust from their bye week and hoped to be firing against the log-leaders at kick-off time.

“The game will be decisive in the sense that if we don’t beat them we might not be able to finish top of the log, but all will not be lost,” said Fourie.

Even if the Bloemfontein side leave Loftus on Saturday evening without a win, they still have a chance of nailing down a top four finish and a spot in the semifinal playoffs.

“So, it’s not a do-or-die game, but us and all the other teams in contention would ideally like to finish on top of the log and get a home semi or final,” he added.

Following injuries to three loose-forwards – Junior Pokomela, Aidon Davis and Oupa Mohoje – Fourie has added more bulk to his pack and named former Griquas lock Victor Sekekete on the blindside flank.

“Victor played a lot of his rugby at flank especially at the Lions, but at Griquas it was mostly at lock, so we can use him in both positions. With the injuries to Junior, Oupa and Aidon, Victor gives us another lineout option.

“I also believe the lineouts and scrums will be key to the outcome of the game,” he pointed out.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Rhyno Smith, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, Victor Sekekete, Andisa Ntsila, Carl Wegner (capt), Ian Groenewald, Khutha Mchunu, Reinach Venter, Boan Venter. Bench: Jacques du Toit, Cameron Dawso, Erich de Jager, Chris Massyn, George Cronjé, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, William Small-Smith.

