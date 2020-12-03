Pienaar tips hat to Bulls boss White as Cheetahs ready for Loftus showdown

The Super Rugby Unlocked champions, the Blue Bulls, are the in-form team in South Africa and are without a doubt the team to beat, said injured Cheetahs captain and scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar.

The Cheetahs open their Currie Cup campaign against Jake White’s log leaders at Loftus this weekend having enjoyed a bye in round one last week. And they’ll start 10 points adrift of the Bulls who have 27 log points.

“The Bulls game will be tough, like it always is at Loftus, and at the moment they are the team to beat,” said Pienaar, who enjoyed an illustrious career with the Sharks, Ulster and Montpellier before returning to his home town.

The Cheetahs though were the only team to have beaten the Bulls in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, but they have since been weakened by a massive player exodus, while Pienaar himself on the injured list.

ALSO READ: Pienaar worried about the Cheetahs’ future as more players quit Bloemfontein

The former Bok scrumhalf said he had been impressed by the work done by coach Jake White and captain Duane Vermeulen to turn the Bulls’ fortunes around.

“They have a great squad and there are good coaches there so I think their tails are up. They are playing good rugby,” said the 36-year-old Pienaar.

Ironically it was in the teams’ previous meeting in Bloemfontein in the Unlocked competition, won 19-17 by the Cheetahs, that Pienaar injured his knee.

He is hopeful of returning to action over the next few weeks – something that would be a major boost for the Cheetahs as Pienaar’s replacement as captain, flank Junior Pokomela, has also been sidelined for up to six weeks with an injury.

“I am busy with rehabilitation work and will hopefully start working out on the field this week with straight line running,” said Pienaar. “So, the good news is I’m pulling on the togs again which is great,” he said.

“We are aiming for a return to play in the last week of December or the first game back in January. I hope everything goes well, but I feel comfortable with those dates,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.