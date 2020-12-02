Willemse to wear the No 15 for WP against the Lions

The Western Province backline has been shuffled for the Currie Cup encounter with the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The starting pack remains unchanged from last week, while there are three changes and two positional switches in the backline for the trip to Emirates Airline Park.

Damian Willemse has been moved to fullback in place of the injured Warrick Gelant, with Tim Swiel starting at flyhalf where he will form an all-new halfback combination with Godlen Masimla.

Ruhan Nel comes into the starting line-up at outside centre for the first time this season and will link up in midfield with Dan du Plessis, who moves to inside centre.

Lock David Meihuizen, flank Marcel Theunissen and scrumhalf Paul de Wet are all back in the mix among the replacements.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team have embraced the challenge that awaits them in Johannesburg.

“We know that we will have to be at our best for 80 minutes this weekend if we are going to get the result that we are looking for.

“We have prepared well for this game and everyone is looking forward to the opportunity to show what it means to us to play for Western Province,” he said.

The team are coming off a last-gasp defeat to the Bulls, while the Lions picked up a win against Griquas in Kimberley.

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel, Godlen Masimla, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, Salmaaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Marcel Theunissen, Johan du Toit, Paul de Wet, Tristan Leyds, Jaco Coetzee, Kade Wolhuter, Rikus Pretorius.

