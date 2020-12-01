Gelant injury blow: WP considering their options ahead of Lions visit

Besides the actual match against the Lions in Joburg on Saturday, Western Province have, potentially, two major challenges in front of them: Finding a replacement for their in-form fullback Warrick Gelant and preparing for the likelihood of playing in a highveld thunderstorm.

After losing Gelant to an ACL injury for up to nine months, Western Province will have to make changes at the back for their visit to Joburg and for the rest of their campaign.

While moving Damian Willemse from flyhalf to fullback seems to be the most likely go-to plan, Province defence coach Norman Laker believed they had a number of options to consider.

“We have a few options… Tim Swiel can cover at 15 and then we also have Kade Wolhuter, who is a talented youngster, as well as Tristan Leyds (the brother of Bok Dillyn),” he said.

Laker further said that with possible rain forecast for this weekend in Joburg, the Western Province team would have to be on the right side of the score should play again be stopped this weekend – as happened earlier in the campaign in Pretoria and last week in Kimberley.

“We know it will be a fast game up at Ellis Park, but we also know there might be rain and thundershowers with possible lightning, so we’ll have to prepare for everything,” he said.

Laker said he hadn’t spent much time in the past in Joburg during December, except for catching a flight.

“So it will be key to keep the scoreboard ticking in case of a stoppage,” he said.

Springbok prop Frans Malherbe meanwhile believed a big scrum battle was in the offing this weekend.

“I think the Lions have a lot of respect for their scrum and over a number of years they have earned that respect. If you underestimate them you will definitely be in trouble,” he said.

