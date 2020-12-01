Lions boss’ big selection poser: Dreyer or Sadie to front WP?

Ruan Dreyer or Carlu Sadie? That’s the tough selection poser for Lions coach Cash van Rooyen ahead of the key Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Ellis Park this weekend.

While both teams will keep one eye on the scoreboard – and the weather – in case of another lightning interruption, the game is crucial for the Lions as it is one of only two home games in the Currie Cup for the Joburg side.

Whoever wears the Lions No 3 jersey will be up against a man who needs no introduction; he’ll be the imposing Steven Kitshoff, the Springbok World Cup star and occasional Province captain who is rated as probably the best loosehead prop in the world.

Kitshoff also forms part of an all-Bok front-row including hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead Frans Malherbe and as a unit they have dominated all teams at scrum-time this year, including the much fancied Blue Bulls last weekend at Newlands.

Sadie was the Lions’ first-choice No 3 in the Unlocked competition where the Lions were impressive in away games against the Sharks and Province and also at home against the Bulls, but then missed last weekend’s clash against Griquas in Kimberley due to personal reasons.

In his absence, Dreyer impressed against Griquas and helped secure the lightning interrupted 20-17 win after a massive scrum performance secured the Lions a penalty try just before the game was called off.

Who to play at tighthead this weekend is not the only selection headache for Van Rooyen.

The injury setbacks of fullback EW Viljoen, who is out for 4-6 weeks with a torn hamstring, and loose-forward Hacjivah Dayimani, who is out for three months after knee surgery, will necessitate some changes.

Tiaan Swanepoel or Divan Rossouw could come in for Viljoen, while the absence of Dayimani will result in Van Rooyen having to rethink the makeup of his bench.

Former Bulls flank Roelof Smit was due to make his long-awaited return against Griquas, but because the match was halted early, he never got his opportunity from the bench.

The Lions also have MJ Pelser and Marnus Schoeman, who missed out on selection for the Kimberley trip, and especially Schoeman could solve the Lions breakdown woes.

