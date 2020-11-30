Lions lose Dayimani and Viljoen to injury as Currie Cup hots up

Exciting Lions loose-forward Hacjivah Dayimani has undergone surgery on a meniscus in his knee and will be out of action for at least three months.

The regular No 8 has struggled for some time with the injury and was operated on last week. He won’t play Currie Cup rugby at all this season.

The Joburg-based side have also lost fullback EW Viljoen until the new year.

The former Western Province man sustained a grade two tear of his right hamstring in the match against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday and will be out of action for approximately four to six weeks.

While the Lions are well covered at loose-forward, this is not the case at fullback.

Gianni Lombard has a knee injury and won’t be back for at least nine month, while Andries Coetzee is in Japan and now Viljoen is sidelined too.

The No 15 jersey is now likely to be worn by young Tiaan Swanepoel.

The Lions picked up a valuable four log points in Kimberley on Saturday before the game was stopped shortly after half-time because of lightning in the area.

Ivan van Rooyen’s men will face a far stiffer challenge this week though with Western Province visiting Joburg.

The Capetonians were headed for victory against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday before a late try and sideline conversion allowed Jake White’s men to sneak home with the victory.

In the two other Currie Cup matches this weekend, the Pumas entertain Griquas in Nelspruit, while in the early kickoff on Saturday, the Bulls host the Cheetahs.

The Sharks have a bye.

Van Rooyen will name his Lions team on Thursday.

