White praises Bulls’ character after Newlands great escape

Knitting together a team that could win the Super Rugby Unlocked competition was coach Jake White’s first job, but this weekend the Bulls showed that they also have incredible character as they opened their Currie Cup campaign with a stunning victory over Western Province at Newlands despite playing with only 14 men for 35 minutes.

The Bulls were already up against it as Western Province’s powerful Springbok front row put plenty of heat on them at the scrums, and the home team were thoroughly dominating both territory and possession. And then loosehead prop Jacques van Rooyen was harshly red-carded for a poor tackle that was a bit late and didn’t have a lot of arms being used, but it was not the head-high cheap shot referee AJ Jacobs talked TMO Rasta Rasivhenge into seeing.

But the cruel blow galvanised the Bulls and they snatched a 22-20 win at the death to win at Newlands for the first time since 2009.

“It shows a lot of character to play with 14 men for 35 minutes against Western Province and still get the result,” White said after the game.

“The players can be exceptionally proud and this result will probably stay in the memory banks for a long time. I told the players afterwards to just enjoy it. That sort of character comes from within, from the group itself.

“If everyone is happy and everyone feels part of the team then you can get that sort of result. People talk about the culture of a team and we are clearly a tight unit. I’m very proud of what they did.

“When we got the red card, I just said we must keep believing. I’ve been in similar positions before and I remember when I was with the Sharks we beat the Crusaders with 14 men in Christchurch. So I know it’s possible, but if you don’t believe, it won’t happen.”

While White, and most observers including a died-in-the-wool Western Province supporter like Schalk Burger senior on social media, felt the red card was not a fair decision, the Bulls coach seemed more concerned about a breakdown in the machines that are meant to relay all the officials’ decisions into the coach’s box.

“I heard the conversation between the referee and TMO and then all of a sudden it was switched off. But it sounded almost as if there was not agreement between the two. I don’t think a red card was justifiable, I’m not happy with the decision because Warrick Gelant was not hit on the head but on the shoulder.

“I was confused about the conversation the referee had with the TMO and then they turned the referee’s microphone off. But if you’re not 100% sure then it surely can’t be a red card … and then suddenly it was. There was a bit of inconsistency with other penalties as well, the breakdown was untidy, but we understood we weren’t going to get reward there and you have to take the good with the bad ones,” White said.

