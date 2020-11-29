Golden 12 minutes save Lions against Griquas in Kimberley

A period of just 12 golden minutes saved the Lions from almost certain defeat against Griquas in their opening Currie Cup match in Kimberley on Saturday.

The match was called off after 47 minutes due to lightning that was deemed by referee Marius van der Westhuizen to be too dangerous to continue.

At that stage, with gale-force winds blowing and the Lions in the lead by just 20-17, the result stood. The rules state that at least 40 minutes of a game have to be completed for a result to be obtained.

The officials had waited for 30 minutes to see if the players could get back onto the field for the game to be completed, but after consultation between Lions Chief Executive Officer Rudolf Straeuli and the Griquas CEO Arni van Rooyen it was decided to end the game.

It was the second time this year that a match was stopped early because of the weather. Just a few weeks ago the Super Rugby Unlocked match between the Bulls and Stormers at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria was stopped after 64 minutes because of lightning. On that occasion the Bulls won the game and bagged the points.

The Lions were staring down the barrel after the opening 30 minutes following tries by HJ Luus, Eduan Keyter and James Verity-Amm which gave Griquas a handy 17-3 lead.

The Lions, though, bounced back with three tries in 12 minutes either side of half-time – the last one a penalty try from a dominant scrum in the 44th minute and just three minutes before the game was halted – to take the lead and turn the game in their favour.

Left wing Courtnall Skosan scored the Lions’ two first half tries to get them back into the contest at 13-17 at the break.

Although it was a somewhat hollow win for the Lions – their second this year against Griquas, who they also beat in the Unlocked competition – they’ll be grateful they were able to bag the log points on offer.

Next up for the Lions are Western Province at Ellis Park this weekend.

