White perplexed with mixed signals from match officials

Blue Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has brought the communication process between match officials under the spotlight following his team’s nail-biting Currie Cup victory over Western Province at Newlands on Saturday.

The traditional north-south derby was soured a touch when Blue Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen was controversially sent off for a high, dangerous tackle on Province fullback Warrick Gelant early in the second half.

The Pretoria side clinched a late 22-20 win after their third try by Marco Jansen van Vuren was converted by flyhalf Chris Smith, but it was the red card incident in the 47th minute which dominated much of the post-match talk.

Television Match Official Rasta Rashivenge suggested a yellow card, but referee AJ Jacobs escalated the call to a red card because he felt there were no mitigating circumstances.

“I heard the commentary and then all of a sudden they switched it off,” said White. “I found that odd because we always have access to the on-field communication,” he said.

White, believed the card was “unjustifiable” and was adamant that, at best, Van Rooyen had hit Gelant on the shoulder.

He said it appeared as if the officials in question were at odds about whether it was a yellow or red card offence and if a penalty should be awarded.

“When I saw it was a red, I thought ‘jeez, that’s a bit strange’. But to play with 14 men for 35 minutes in what was potentially the last north-south derby at Newlands, was a good achievement,” he added.

ALSO READ: Blue Bulls snatch late win at Newlands

Province coach John Dobson gave due credit to the Bulls for clinching the game at the death, but believed they only had themselves to blame, having dominated the match for lengthy periods.

“It feels devastating for us, especially against the top team and now it becomes a seven or eight point swing on the log,” said an understandably disappointed Dobson.

“Yes, we feel the pain, but it’s some consolation that the margins were so small. We were up against the team who won the Unlocked competition and went toe-to-toe with them, so it’s not all doom and gloom,” he added.

Province starting flyhalf Damian Willemse left eight points on the table by missing two penalties and a conversion, while his replacement Tim Swiel, also missed a conversion, but Dobson believed poor execution at the death, more than anything, had cost them.

“We spilled an attacking lineout with six minutes left and had we score there, we would have been up 25-15 and it would have been us celebrating today (Saturday),” he said.

“But our second half was poor and work at the breakdown wasn’t up to scratch.”

Province next play away to the Lions at Ellis Park, while the Blue Bulls are scheduled to host the Cheetahs this coming weekend at Loftus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.