After big win at Loftus, Bulls now want WP scalp in Newlands farewell

Bulls coach Jake White was prodding the bear again this week ahead of their crunch Currie Cup clash with Western Province at Newlands on Saturday, reminding his opposition of the hiding they were dished out at Loftus Versfeld at the end of last month.

The Stormers were being put to the sword, the Bulls leading 39-6 after 64 minutes, when lightning forced their game to be stopped. Since then, however, the Stormers have registered convincing wins over Griquas and the Free State Cheetahs, prompting some talk of a title challenge being back on track from the Cape media, which White was quick to latch onto.

“It was a great performance to score practically 40 points in 60 minutes against the Stormers, but now I read Western Province have the momentum, they’ve hit their straps, they’ve got their game back together, so I’m sure it will be a great contest on Saturday. It’s a massive game and I know I would much rather be the team that won 39-6 in the first round,” said White.

“Western Province kick more than any other team, while we kick less than most so we’re not phased playing on the coast, in fact it will suit us. Because we are developing a team for the Pro16, our game has got to be good enough to get the win wherever we play – we’ve got to be good enough at altitude, at Newlands or at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.”

ALSO READ: Bulls lose veteran Bok lock as Kruger moves on

While the Stormers have a core of settled Springboks – the World Cup winning front row, Siya Kolisi back as captain and two in-form backs in Warrick Gelant and Herschel Jantjies – White is busy farming a crop of exciting youngsters at Loftus Versfeld.

Trying to win at Newlands for the first time since 2009 will be a great test for the likes of exciting new fullback David Kriel, impressive lock Ruan Nortje, outside centre Stedman Gans and loose-forward Marco van Staden.

“Western Province have a fantastic, settled side and it’s going to be almost like the old days with all the Springboks back. It’s going to be like the glory days of the Currie Cup, but it’s just a pity there won’t be any supporters where you usually have one of the best crowds in the world.

“We’re trying to build a team, to create a legendary team, and winning at Newlands this weekend would be a great way to finish at that stadium.

“A guy like Ruan Nortje is still young and his body will still change as he gets older, he will get bigger and stronger. But his involvement in the game is incredible, he goes in 100% in anything he does, he reminds me a lot of a Franco Mostert or a Pieter-Steph du Toit in terms of an unbelievable work-rate. And of course he’ll be up against the new Bakkies and Victor in Salmaan Moerat and JD Schickerling,” White said in a parting shot of irony.

Teams

Western Province: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (captain), JD Schickerling, Salmaaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak, Kwenzo Blose, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Chris van Zyl, Jaco Coetzee, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Ruhan Nel

Bulls: David Kriel, Travis Ismaiel, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen (c), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen. Bench: Corniel Els, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marcel van der Merwe, Sintu Manjezi, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Clinton Swart, Marco Jansen van Vuren

Kickoff: 7pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.