Dobson insists he’s not gambling by picking Kolisi to start against Bulls

Western Province coach John Dobson doesn’t believe he is gambling by throwing captain Siya Kolisi straight back into the mix after an absence of two months.

In one of two changes to the team that played last time out, Kolisi returns at flank and takes over the leadership from prop Steven Kitshoff for Western Province’s opening Currie Cup clash at Newlands against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

Kolisi hasn’t played rugby since tearing his hamstring against the Lions at Loftus on SuperFan Saturday at the end of September, but Dobson believes Kolisi is ready to rumble.

“Siya is probably one of the most physical No 6s around so it was actually a no-brainer,” said Dobson.

“We also don’t have the luxury of testing a player in a SuperSport Challenge game, so mostly when the guys return from injury they have to move straight back into the mix,” he added.

Kolisi said he was excited to be back, but admitted he might not make the full 80 minutes.

“I really missed it when I was away and that’s why I even acted as a water boy a week ago,” he said. “But I’m feeling ready to go and will rely on the coach to determine how long I go.”

In the one other change to the starting lineup, Seabelo Senatla returns on the right wing for Ruhan Nel, while prop Ali Vermaak and flank Jaco Coetzee are back on the extended bench.

Dobson meanwhile said he expected the Bulls to play the same style of rugby that saw them win the Super Rugby Unlocked title a week ago.

“Listen the Bulls deserved to win it and they showed it by smashing us and the Sharks at Loftus, but we have hopefully grown from that 39-6 loss (suffered at Loftus a few weeks ago) and are in a much better space at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think the Bulls will go too far away from what has been working for them; with a big physical presence up front and at the collisions and a very good aerial game,” said Dobson.

Western Province: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, Salmaaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak, Kwenzo Blose, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Chris van Zyl, Jaco Coetzee, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Ruhan Nel.

