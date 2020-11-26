Kolisi back from injury to lead Western Province against Bulls

Siya Kolisi will captain Western Province in their opening Carling Currie Cup encounter against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The Springbok captain returns to action from injury, along with wing Seabelo Senatla for the North-South clash, which kicks off at 7pm on Saturday.

Kolisi leads a starting line-up that features seven Springboks and a Springbok Sevens player on each wing.

Fullback Warrick Gelant and wing Angelo Davids will both make their Western Province debut, while prop Ali Vermaak and loose forward Jaco Coetzee are set to make their return from injury from the replacements bench.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his team cannot wait to get their Carling Currie Cup campaign underway.

“We cannot think of a better way to start this competition than against the Bulls at Newlands.

“We are happy to welcome some key players back from injury and will be going all-out to make a positive start in the Western Province jersey,” he said.

The Bulls team, meanwhile, shows just one change from the last time they ran out, with hooker Johan Grobbelaar back for the Super Rugby Unlocked champions.

In the other Currie Cup matches this weekend, the Sharks host the Pumas on Friday and the Lions are in Kimberley for a date with Griquas.

Western Province: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, Salmaaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak, Kwenzo Blose, Neethling Fouche, David Meihuizen, Chris van Zyl, Jaco Coetzee, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Ruhan Nel.

