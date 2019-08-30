Lions wary of hurting Griquas

“A week is a long time in rugby.”

That was the potentially ominous point made by Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal against Griquas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Van Rooyen, who stuck with the same side who beat Griquas 27-26 in Kimberley last week, expected both teams to come up with new plans and approaches for the rematch.

“I think they will come with one or two new tricks up their sleeves and they will come with a set plan, so it will be balanced with playing what you see, and the same with us,” Van Rooyen said.

“It’s almost weird playing the same team two weekends in a row.”

With centre Duncan Matthews being cleared after a head knock last week, Van Rooyen felt the continuity would assist them in the play-offs.