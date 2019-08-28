Philosophical Thomas shrugs: ‘Sport is not a fairy tale’

Prop Thomas du Toit is refusing to get bogged down in thoughts of how unfortunate he is to miss out on the World Cup but is rather focusing on ending what he called a “good year” on a high note by helping the Sharks defend their Currie Cup title.

Du Toit, 24, must have been close to making the 31-man squad for Japan because he can play either side of the scrum – a “swing prop” – which is valuable in long competitions.

Instead, he will be heading to Bloemfontein this weekend for the Sharks’ semifinal against the Free State Cheetahs.

He said: “It has been a bit disappointing (but) sport is not always a fairy tale.

“You still have to be on standby. There might be injuries – hopefully not – and then obviously I’ll be back in the mix. So I just want to play as much as I can.”

He continued: “It was nice to be at loosehead again last weekend. Loosehead is not quite as familiar anymore.

“Super Rugby was good and it gave me the opportunity to play on both sides. I learnt a lot and it was what I wanted.