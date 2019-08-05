Currie Cup 5.8.2019 07:46 pm

Province confirm Kolisi will make his comeback this week

Heinz Schenk
Siya Kolisi during the DHL Western Province training session at High Performance Centre on July 22, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

And that’s very good news for the Springboks too.

Springbok fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Siya Kolisi will make his competitive return this weekend.

Western Province coach John Dobson on Monday confirmed that South Africa’s permanent captain will be included in the starting XV for their Currie Cup match against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday afternoon.

Kolisi, through no fault of his own, had disrupted national coach Rassie Erasmus’ World Cup plans to an extent after he sustained a knee injury in May during the Stormers’ poor Super Rugby campaign.

“Siya’s fit to play,” said Dobson.

“I think our plan with Siya is to start him. He’ll give the team a lot of confidence. That’s the one thing the team needs.”

It’s understood that the 27-year-old flanker opted not to have surgery and instead kept his knee in a brace.

That approach has seemingly allowed him to make a comeback in the nick of time.

Should Kolisi come through the match unscathed, he’s expected to be included in the Bok team to play Argentina at Loftus next week.

Dobson hardly views his inclusion as a disruption for the side.

“When you lose a game‚ no matter you have deserved to win it‚ the change room is like a mortuary afterwards. He won’t captain the side but just his presence will make a big difference.”

