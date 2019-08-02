Things to look out for in this weekend’s Currie Cup action

No more comebacks

The Golden Lions are very much aware that they’re facing rampant hosts in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

What it suggests is that Cash van Rooyen’s charges could find themselves on the back foot once again against the Free State, though given their win record to date that shouldn’t be a problem.

In bot matches they’ve played to date (against the Pumas and Western Province), they’ve had to claw back deficits … and did so.

But it’s surely not a sustainable way of achieving results.

“We are happy with the two comebacks‚ yes‚ but would we like to be in that position to make those comebacks all the time? Then no,” said Van Rooyen.

“This match will present a totally different challenge.”

A different challenge will probably require a different approach – like being in control from start to finish.

Free State Cheetahs: Darren Adonis, Tapiwa Mafura, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Dries Swanepoel, Rabz Maxwane, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer (c), Henco Venter, Junior Pokomela, Marnus van der Merwe, Walt Steenkamp, Sintu Manjezi, Aranos Coetzee, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Bench: Jacques du Toit, Charles Marais, Reinach Venter, JP du Preez, Abongile Nonkontwana, Gerhard Olivier, Ruan Pienaar, Louis Fouche.

Golden Lions: Tyrone Green, Madosh Tambwe, Wandi Simelane, Jan-Louis la Grange, Stean Pienaar, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronje (c), Hacjivah Dayimani, Vince Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Ruben Schoeman, Johannes Jonker, Pieter Jansen, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Leo Kruger, Jacobie Adriaanse, Rhyno Herbst, James Venter, Len Massyn, Dillon Smit, Manny Rass.

Sharks swim cautiously to the Lowveld

Even though the Durbanites have won their last five games against the Pumas, there have been enough tight squeezes for them to not take anything for granted in Mbombela.

In fact, their last visit to Mpumalanga saw them scrape a 27-25 victory in 2017, which was preceded by a 22-32 loss in 2014 and a 23-22 win in 2011.

“They’re dangerous‚ which is why it’s important for us to start well. We’re not underestimating what they can bring,” said Sharks mentor Sean Everitt.

“(Pumas coach) Jimmy (Stonehouse) manages to fire his troops really well in the games that they play. We need to be good at the little things and our focus has been on speed and accuracy.”

Pumas: Devon Williams, Morne Joubert, Ryan Nell (c), Henko Marais, Etienne Taljaard, Chris Smith, Ashlon Davids, Jeandre Rudolph, Willie Engelbrecht, Francois Kleinhans, Stefan Willemse, Le Roux Roets, Marne Coetzee, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Andrew Beerwinkel. Bench: Simon Westraadt, De-Jay Terblanche, Hilton Lobberts, Phumzile Maqondwana, Ginter Smuts, Kobus Marais, Alwayno Visagie, Morgan Naude.

Sharks: Rhyno Smith, Kobus van Wyk, JP Pietersen, Jeremy Ward (c-c), Lwazi Mvovo, Curwin Bosch, Cameron Wright, Tera Mtembu (c-c), Phepsi Buthelezi, Luke Stringer, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Coenie Oosthuizen, Kerron van Vuuren, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Craig Burden, Mzamo Majola, John-Hubert Meyer, Gideon Koegelenberg, Jacques Vermeulen, Sanele Mohamba, Marius Louw, Aphelele Fassi.

Embrose needs to make use of rare extended run

It’s probably a bit over-exaggerated, but there are some observers who’ll argue Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl have fallen from grace in 2019.

Both youngsters notably made their international debuts last year, with Papier in particular earning a rave review for a good performance against Scotland at Murrayfield.

But then came the difficult part: Bulls coach Pote Human somehow had to keep the two men going while also rotating them.

It’s not been a success.

Papier even suggested before the Currie Cup started that he’d lost confidence because of the No 9 merry-go-round in Super Rugby.

“This whole thing has given me sleepless nights,” Human admitted this week.

“We have three great scrumhalves (Andre Warner is the third member of the trio). Before this tournament, we had an agreement that Embrose will be afforded more game-time to build his confidence.”

In the greater scheme of things, that probably means he could be put on standby for the World Cup.

But SA rugby also needs Papier’s confidence for the future.

Blue Bulls: Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Dylan Sage, Johnny Kotze, Rosko Specman, Manie Libbok, Embrose Papier, Tim Agaba, Marco van Staden, Ruan Steenkamp (c), Ruan Nortje, Andries Ferreira, Wiehahn Herbst, Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Conraad van Vuuren, Adre Smit, Wian Vosloo, Andre Warner, Marnitz Boshoff, Stedman Gans.

Griquas: Anthony Volmink, Ederies Arendse, Michal Haznar, Andre Swarts, Eduan Keyter, George Whitehead (c), Zak Burger, Niell Jordaan, Sias Koen, Gideon van der Merwe, Victor Sekekete, Ian Groenewald, Ewald van der Westhuizen, AJ le Roux, Khwezi Mona. Bench: Wilmar Arnoldi, Mox Mxoli, Johan Momsen, Zandre Jordaan, Chriswill September, Chris Smit, Bjorn Basson, Ruan Kramer.

