Currie Cup XV of the week: Sanele the star, Griqua collective

Sanele Nohamba of the Sharks breaks the Lions defence during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Cell C Sharks XV at Emirates Airline Park on August 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Sharks unearth a gem at scrumhalf, while a certain Puma is clearly looking for a new, bigger gig.

15 – ANTHONY VOLMINK (GRIQUAS)

He’s clearly flourishing with the extra space he’s afforded in the position, but he still manages to keep to his meticulous coach’s structure.

14 – MORNE JOUBERT (PUMAS)

Steadily becoming one of Jimmy Stonehouse’s underrated stalwarts. Had the Cheetahs defence grasping at air in making three linebreaks and held his own as defender.

13 – BENHARD JANSE VAN RENSBURG (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

Benhard Johannes Janse van Rensburg of the Free State Cheethas during the Currie Cup match between Phakisa Pumas and Toyota Free State XV at Mbombela Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

What a cracking attacking performance. 180 running metres, seven tackle breaks and two tries. He was, frankly, unstoppable.

12 – JEREMY WARD (SHARKS)

A display of the highest class at Ellis Park. Menacing on the attack, culminating in two visits behind the tryline, and wonderfully committed on defence once the Lions started hammering at the line.

11 – EDUAN KEYTER (GRIQUAS)

This meaty winger was an integral part of the Peacock Blue back three that tormented Province again and again.

10 – GEORGE WHITEHEAD (GRIQUAS)

George Whitehead of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versveld on August 03, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

The most underrated flyhalf in South African rugby. He’s the heart of his team, doesn’t miss a kick at goal and made an incredible 19 tackles at the weekend.

9 – SANELE NOHAMBA (SHARKS)

The Junior Springbok scrumhalf is shot to prominence in just two weeks. He scored a superb individual try and handled the extra responsibility as goal-kicker with aplomb.

8 – HENCO VENTER (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

This powerhouse had an absolute ball as an attacker and link player in Mbombela’s tryfest.

7 – JACQUES VERMEULEN (SHARKS)

The Durbanites are definitely losing a stalwart at the end of the campaign.

6 – JEANDRE RUDOLPH (PUMAS)

Another superb showing, particularly as a pest at the breakdowns. He’s playing like a man itching for a bigger team.

5 – HYRON ANDREWS (SHARKS)

A tower of strength in the pack and very canny in the lineouts as well.

4 – RUBEN SCHOEMAN (GOLDEN LIONS)

Ruben Schoeman of the Lions tackled during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Cell C Sharks XV at Emirates Airline Park on August 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Lions have hit their nirvana with this youngster: An enforcer with the pace of a winger.

3 – EWALD VAN DER WESTHUIZEN (GRIQUAS)

Solid as a rock in the scrums and a high work rate in the loose.

2 – KERRON VAN VUUREN (SHARKS)

Bok fowards guru Matt Proudfoot name-dropped him last week. One could see why.

1 – SCHALK VAN DER MERWE (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

He was only roped in from the Griffons because of an injury crisis, yet showed in broken play why he was close to Springbok selection four years ago as a high-flying Lion.

