Currie Cup XV of the week: Sanele the star, Griqua collective

15 – ANTHONY VOLMINK (GRIQUAS)

He’s clearly flourishing with the extra space he’s afforded in the position, but he still manages to keep to his meticulous coach’s structure.

14 – MORNE JOUBERT (PUMAS)

Steadily becoming one of Jimmy Stonehouse’s underrated stalwarts. Had the Cheetahs defence grasping at air in making three linebreaks and held his own as defender.

13 – BENHARD JANSE VAN RENSBURG (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

What a cracking attacking performance. 180 running metres, seven tackle breaks and two tries. He was, frankly, unstoppable.

12 – JEREMY WARD (SHARKS)

A display of the highest class at Ellis Park. Menacing on the attack, culminating in two visits behind the tryline, and wonderfully committed on defence once the Lions started hammering at the line.

11 – EDUAN KEYTER (GRIQUAS)

This meaty winger was an integral part of the Peacock Blue back three that tormented Province again and again.

10 – GEORGE WHITEHEAD (GRIQUAS)

The most underrated flyhalf in South African rugby. He’s the heart of his team, doesn’t miss a kick at goal and made an incredible 19 tackles at the weekend.

9 – SANELE NOHAMBA (SHARKS)

The Junior Springbok scrumhalf is shot to prominence in just two weeks. He scored a superb individual try and handled the extra responsibility as goal-kicker with aplomb.

8 – HENCO VENTER (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

This powerhouse had an absolute ball as an attacker and link player in Mbombela’s tryfest.

7 – JACQUES VERMEULEN (SHARKS)

The Durbanites are definitely losing a stalwart at the end of the campaign.

6 – JEANDRE RUDOLPH (PUMAS)

Another superb showing, particularly as a pest at the breakdowns. He’s playing like a man itching for a bigger team.

5 – HYRON ANDREWS (SHARKS)

A tower of strength in the pack and very canny in the lineouts as well.

4 – RUBEN SCHOEMAN (GOLDEN LIONS)

The Lions have hit their nirvana with this youngster: An enforcer with the pace of a winger.

3 – EWALD VAN DER WESTHUIZEN (GRIQUAS)

Solid as a rock in the scrums and a high work rate in the loose.

2 – KERRON VAN VUUREN (SHARKS)

Bok fowards guru Matt Proudfoot name-dropped him last week. One could see why.

1 – SCHALK VAN DER MERWE (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

He was only roped in from the Griffons because of an injury crisis, yet showed in broken play why he was close to Springbok selection four years ago as a high-flying Lion.

