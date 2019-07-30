Currie Cup XV of the week: Specmagic and dashing Dayimani

15 – DILLYN LEYDS (WESTERN PROVINCE)

Edges out the dynamic Tyrone Green for also jinxing his way brilliantly towards the tryline and a performance that was more varied overall.

14 – WILLIAM SMALL-SMITH (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

Despite undeniably being granted the platform by his rampant forwards, he took full advantage. An incredible 226 running metres, four linebreaks, two tries and five tackles to boot certainly point to a dreamy showing for any coach.

13 – RUHAN NEL (WESTERN PROVINCE)

His struggles at Super Rugby level are well documented, but there’s no denying that his sevens skillset is lighting up the Currie Cup. His physicality has been particularly impressive.

12 – DRIES SWANEPOEL (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

The former Bull is generally the unfashionable workhorse in the backlines he plays in. But the weekend’s derby smashing granted him so well deserved opportunities to showcase his attacking talents.

11 – ROSKO SPECMAN (BLUE BULLS)

Almost single-handedly revived his team’s campaign after a false start with a hat-trick of tries. Given the gritty, tight nature of the game in Mbombela, his game-breaking skills were priceless.

10 – TIAN SCHOEMAN (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

Where was this composed, attacking and skillful pivot hiding at Loftus?

9 – TIAN MEYER (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

Never seems to have really taken local rugby by the scruff of the neck in a journeyman career, yet regularly suggests he might actually be one of the best halfbacks on the circuits.

8 – HACJIVAH DAYIMANI (LIONS)

For a man whose ability to really dominate hits is often called into question, the 21-year-old delivered a superb performance at Newlands, particularly in tackling like a beast.

7 – MARCO VAN STADEN (BLUE BULLS)

There are some games where he seems to be knocked down regularly, but he simply stands up, fights back and ends up winning the battle.

6 – MARNUS SCHOEMAN (LIONS)

Really making his experience count in a young loose trio. Not afraid to get his hands dirty despite his small frame.

5 – SINTU MANJEZI (FREE STATE CHEETAHS)

Except for his athleticism, he proved quite a thorn in Griquas’ flesh when it came to the set-pieces.

4 – LE ROUX ROETS (PUMAS)

This burly behemoth is delivering the type of all-round performances that suggests he wants to make up for a fairly anonymous stint with the Waratahs.

3 – WIEHAHN HERBST (BLUE BULLS)

A sore groin couldn’t prevent the experienced tighthead from delivering an massive performance, particularly on defence and at the breakdowns.

2 – SCARRA NTUBENI (WESTERN PROVINCE)

Two tries, 16 tackles and a immense work rate reminded all that the injury-prone hooker wants to make up for lost time.

1 – SIMPHIWE MATANZIMA (BLUE BULLS)

Only 21, Kaiser Matanzima’s grandson is rapidly maturing into one of the cornerstones of the Bulls’ pack.

