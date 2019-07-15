Currie Cup XV 15.7.2019 07:43 pm

Currie Cup XV of the week: Young Lions roar, great Griquas

Sport Staff
Tyrone Green of the XEROX Golden Lions scores during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Phakisa Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on July 13, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Cash van Rooyen’s youngsters repay his faith as the Peacock Blues deliver a compelling performance in Durban.

15 – TYRONE GREEN (LIONS)

No player excelled more in Cash van Rooyen’s young team than the nippy 22-year-old. He ran the most metres, made the most carries, broke the line twice, offloaded superbly and never shied away from a tackle. All-action performance.

14 – MADOSH TAMBWE (LIONS)

Madosh Tambwe of the Lions scores a try during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Phakisa Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on July 13, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

We’re all aware that the modern winger is supposed to be versatile and be content at times with not having much ball. But their primary job remains to score tries. And this flyer scored four of them, rounding off brilliantly in two of them.

13 – RUHAN NEL (WESTERN PROVINCE)

The former Blitzbok star shrugged off a mediocre Super Rugby campaign with a composed performance. Gave direction to an attack that had to live off scraps, broke tackles and pulled his weight on defence.

12 – RYAN NELL (PUMAS)

The skipper’s heroic defensive effort deserved a better result, especially after his side established a 16-point lead.

11 – STEAN PIENAAR (LIONS)

A messy start gradually transformed into a muscular, competent showing as his team ran riot in the second half of a comeback win.

10 – GEORGE WHITEHEAD (GRIQUAS)

He’s not known as one of the best tactical kickers in the country for nothing. Pulled the strings brilliantly as the Peacock Blues executed their coup at Kings Park.

9 – ZAK BURGER (GRIQUAS)

Zak Burger of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks XV and Tafel Lager Griquas at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on July 12, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Snappy service, prudent decision-making and a determined nose for the tryline. And he’s still only 20…

8 – JAMES VENTER (LIONS)

Keeping up the tradition of the Lions valuing pace and skill over power, the compact flanker made a seamless move to No 8, combining silky link play with some gritty work in the collisions and at the breakdown.

7 – SIAS KOEN (GRIQUAS)

Sias Koen of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks XV and Tafel Lager Griquas at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on July 12, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

This powerhouse 25-year-old continues to enhance his reputation as being one of the most underrated flankers in the country. Consistently gave his team momentum as ball-carrier and tackled well.

6 – LEN MASSYN (LIONS)

Granted, he profited from Vince Tshituka’s early injury, but his impact was dramatic. Ran freely on attack and added a distinct physical edge to a smallish loose trio.

5 – CHRIS VAN ZYL (WESTERN PROVINCE)

One of the few true veterans still in the competition, the Streeptruie’s captain was a pillar of strength, be it at the set-pieces or on defence.

4 – LE ROUX ROETS (PUMAS)

At first appearance, this former Waratah – who is 2m tall but also weighs a massive 135kg – looks patently unfit. That is totally deceiving. This man mountain is surprisingly mobile and a nightmare to tackle … or be tackled by.

3 – WILCO LOUW (WESTERN PROVINCE)

Relegated from the national setup, he anchored a powerful Province scrum in a performance that immediately puts him back on the radar.

2 – SCARRA NTUBENI (WESTERN PROVINCE)

Gave a timely reminder that he can more than hold his own in a tight, gritty contest.

1 – KHWEZI MONA (GRIQUAS)

Khwezi Mona of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks XV and Tafel Lager Griquas at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on July 12, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

He had already established himself as one of the key members of the Pumas the past four years. Now in Kimberley, this mobile, powerful loosehead is making his previous team miss him.

