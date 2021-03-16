‘We want silverware’: Willemse commits to Province

For Springbok and Western Province utility back Damian Willemse it was not an easy decision to turn down the Bulls and remain in Cape Town.

It’s no state secret that Bulls coach Jake White desperately wanted Willemse in Pretoria, and the Stormers fullback and flyhalf admitted it was a consideration at one stage.

“Obviously both parties were interested,” Willemse said yesterday.

“The Bulls were keen to take me up to Pretoria, but a part of me was still in Cape Town and I’m contracted to the end of October.”

The unstable financial climate at Province also played a role in Willemse considering the offer from the Bulls, though he didn’t put it in as many words.

“There were various factors that played a role and some of them are quite obvious reasons… so it was a difficult decision,” he said.

“But these kinds of calls are never easy and it’s not the kind of decision you make in a single day.”

Willemse felt he still had unfinished business and a significant role to play at Province as they were building a team that hopefully could bring the glory days back to Cape Town and its supporters.

“I am happy that I signed a new deal to remain with Province after I came to an agreement with them, and for me that’s the positive and what I want to focus on,” he said.

“I am ready to go back to work with this team and eager to try and ensure we bring some silverware back to Cape Town.”

Province coach John Dobson said they were thrilled by Willemse’s decision to stay with Province as he was going to play an increasingly important role.

“He said what is key is what we are busy creating within this group and that’s important,” Dobson said.

Dobson, who was set to retain his young core for the Preparation Series clash against the Bulls on Friday, before bringing in some Boks for the Lions game, said Willemse was somebody they had invested in.

“To have the maturity of a 22–year-old like Damian is a big plus,” Dobson said.

“He forms part of our future despite us as a group having experienced some growing pains along the way.”

