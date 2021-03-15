Seasoned prop Smith says goodbye to the Lions

Seasoned Lions prop Dylan Smith has decided to continue his career outside of Joburg.

The experienced loosehead prop, who has captained the Lions on occasion, made his breakthrough in the 2014 season and has been a regular in the lineup ever since.

It is not known where the 27-year-old will play next.

In a statement released by the Lions on Monday, the union and Smith said they had agreed to a mutual separation with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Lions all the best for the future,” said Smith, who has struggled with injury in recent times and featured little during last year’s Super Rugby Unlocked competition and the Currie Cup.

“A big thank you to the players, coaches and administrators, you have all made such a big impact on my life over these last eight years.

“Lastly, thanks the Lions’ loyal fans. It has been a privilege to play for you. Wishing the boys all the success in the future.”

Lions CEO Rudolph Straeuli said: “It has been incredible watching you develop into the player you are today, all the best Bulldog.”

Smith was part of the Lions’ golden period when the team played in three Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018 and also won a Currie Cup in 2015.

The powerful scrummager’s departure follows hot on the heels of Marvin Orie’s move to the Cape where he will turn out for the Stormers and Western Province.

