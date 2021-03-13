Rugby 13.3.2021 06:30 pm

Tough start paved the way for Bulls lock Ruan Nortje

Ken Borland
Tough start paved the way for Bulls lock Ruan Nortje

Ruan Nortje in action for the Bulls during the recent Currie Cup final against the Sharks. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Nortje says he feels an instinct to be as hard and physical as possible.

Ruan Nortje is far too polite to ever be accused of frustration, but there is no doubt being passed over for Craven Week created a great hunger in the lock which can still be seen today in his rip-roaring displays for the Bulls.

The Wonderboom High School product only made the Bulls team for the U-18 Academy Week in 2016, though he did secure a place in the provincial academy at Tuks. He caught the eye of current Bulls assistant coach Nollis Marais and, from then on he has been destined for greater things, representing the SA U-20s and making his Bulls debut in 2018.

ALSO READ: Van Staden, Hendricks selected the Bulls’ best for 2020

Nortje’s rampaging form over the last year saw him win the Super Rugby Unlocked Forward of the Year award at the Bulls’ weekend awards ceremony, but the 22-year-old could just as easily have won the Unsung Hero title if there had been such a category.

“Every time I go on the field it’s just important for me to give my best for the team and play my heart out,” Nortje said at the Bulls celebration at Loftus Versfeld.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to play for the Bulls. It was always a big dream of mine and I never gave up on that dream.

ALSO READ: SA’s Preparation Series: Where are the top players?

“I was over the moon in matric when I got the opportunity to come here and express what I love doing. I’m here for a reason.”

Nortje said he felt an instinct to be as hard and physical as possible.

“I’ve always looked up to Francois Mostert. I’ve based my game on him and I love the way he plays,” Nortje said.

“He’s not the biggest lock but he always plays hard with a lot of heart and passion. It’s a massive dream of mine now to follow him and play at international level.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA’s Preparation Series: Where are the top players? 13.3.2021
Bulls lose Van Staden up front, as White looks to boost their backline 8.3.2021
Looking back: Right ticks for the Bulls and Sharks; not so for the Lions, WP 6.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds

World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can



today in print

Read Today's edition