Specman scores a hat-trick as Cheetahs stun Stormers

In their first game at their new Cape Town Stadium home, the Stormers made heavy weather of the error-ridden contest before being stunned 34-33 by the Cheetahs in their Preparation Series match on Saturday.

Both teams showed a refreshing mindset, giving the ball air and speeding up the game with five tries being scored in the first half.

ALSO READ: Lions beat Pumas in tightly contested Preparation Series opener

The Stormers led 26-21 at the break, but the game lost much of its shape in the second half with the introduction of veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar from the bench, who provided the visitors with much more stability and structure.

Cheetahs wing Rosko Specman shone with his superb pace, stealing the limelight as he scored a brace of tries in the first half and completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries: Tristan Leyds, Leolin Zas, penalty try. Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (2). Penalties: Wolhuter (4)

Cheetahs: Tries: Wilmar Arnoldi, Rosko Specman (3). Conversions: Frans Steyn (4). Penalties: Steyn (2)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.