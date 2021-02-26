Rugby 26.2.2021 01:28 pm

Everitt unveils team as Sharks prepare for a return to action

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt looks on during a recent training session in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Returning to action after nearly a month, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has announced his team for their opening fixture of the Preparation Series against Griquas this weekend.

The Sharks are joined by the Stormers, Pumas and EP Elephants in Pool B, with each team taking on every other side in Pool A which is made up of the Bulls, Lions, Cheetahs and Griquas.

After his team reached the final of the Currie Cup earlier this year, Everitt has been given free license to add to his squad depth by affording players opportunities to get valuable game time ahead of the Rainbow Cup tournament.

Most of this week’s match-day 23 are familiar faces, with welcome returns from injury for hooker Kerron van Vuuren and loose forward James Venter, while there are opportunities for youngsters like scrumhalf Grant Williams and centre Murray Koster, who have been handed starts in this game.

Sunday’s match at Kings Park kicks off at 5.15pm and will be broadcast live on Supersport.

Sharks: Khwezi Mona, Kerron van Vuuren, Michael Kumbirai, JJ vd Mescht, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Anthony Volmink, Murray Koster, Jeremy Ward (capt), Werner Kok, Aphelele Fassi.

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuka Mchun, John-Hubert Meyer, Reniel Hugo, Mpilo Gumede, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Chait, Thaakir Abrahams.

