Sharks to honour frontline workers with special hashtag

The Sharks rugby team will honour South Africa’s frontline workers fighting against Covid-19 by featuring the hashtag #FrontlineFighters on their playing jerseys for the duration of the preparation series of fixtures.

The hashtag will feature on the back of the jerseys.

In a statement released on Friday, the Sharks said “this is a small gesture of our appreciation for the workers’ tireless efforts in saving lives and fighting this pandemic.”

Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi stated: “Playing with our community in our hearts and minds represents our DNA.

“We understand that we are nothing without our fans and the communities that we represent, and it is fitting that we recognise the brave people of our country, who fight every single day to make a huge difference during this challenging period in our history.”

The Sharks ended their statement by saying, “Over the last few weeks, members of our team have visited local hospitals in and around Durban to show our support and gratitude for our front-line workers, that are facing the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our appreciation pales in comparison to the achievements of these wonderful men and women who do so much, but in our small way, we want to pay tribute to them.”

The Sharks’ first game in the “preparation series” is against Griquas in Durban on Saturday.

