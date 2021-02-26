Nizaam Carr to lead young Bulls team against the EP Elephants

Springbok loose-forward Nizaam Carr will lead a youthful Bulls team in their preparation match against the EP Elephants at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The team includes several players rugby fans won’t be familiar with, but there are also several seasoned operators in the mix.

New recruit from the Sharks, wing Madosh Tambwe, gets a run just days after arriving from Durban, while versatile back Marco Jansen van Vuren will continue his development in the midfield.

Embrose Papier and Chris Smith are a settled halfback pairing, while David Kriel and Stravino Jacobs have become regular Bulls starters in recent months.

It is mainly in the forwards where Bulls director of rugby Jake White has looked to test his wider squad depth, with Carr leading the side from the openside flank position.

Among the replacements, rising prop star Jan-Hendrik Wessels is set to add fresh legs in the front row while Raynard Roets and Uzile Tele cover lock and flank respectively.

Little-known Keagan Johannes and Diego Appollis will look to grab their chance among the backs.

“Upping the players’ game time is central to our approach during our preparation series and our team for Sunday emulates that,” said White.

“These guys have toiled under the hot sun biding their time and their opportunity has now come. We know what they can produce and we are looking forward to how they seize their chances.”

Kick-off on Sunday is 3pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Marnus Potgieter, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Stravino Jacobs, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, WJ Steenkamp, Tim Agaba, Nizaam Carr (capt), Janko Swanepoel, Jan Uys, Mornay Smith, Joe van Zyl, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Janco Uys, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard van der Merwe, Raynard Roets, Uzile Tele, Keagan Johannes, Jandre Burger, Diego Appollis, Reinhardt Ludwig, Werner Gouws, Dawid Kellerman.

