Chris van Zyl to lead Stormers in first match at new home

Lock Chris van Zyl will captain the Stormers in their preparation game against the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The experienced Van Zyl leads a Stormers team with a balance of exciting young talent and established performers, for the encounter with the Free State side that kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday.

The match signals the beginning of an exciting new era for the Stormers at the iconic stadium in Greenpoint, which is their new home.

In the front row, hooker Scarra Ntubeni will have powerful props Ali Vermaak and Neethling Fouche at his side, while Van Zyl is joined in the second row by David Meihuizen.

Juarno Augustus is at the back of the scrum and will link up with hard-working flanks Ben-Jason Dixon and Marcel Theunissen in the loose trio.

Experienced scrumhalf Godlen Masimla will partner exciting 19-year-old flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, while in midfield Cornel Smit starts alongside the seasoned Ruhan Nel.

Tristan Leyds is at fullback and will link up with wings Edwill van der Merwe and Leolin Zas.

Coach John Dobson said that there is much excitement in the squad to get started at the team’s new home base.

“This is a team brimming with talent, with experienced heads in key positions and we are all looking forward to seeing what they can produce,” said Dobson.

“It will be our first game with Cape Town Stadium as our home and everyone is looking forward to making a big impression, although our faithful fans will be missed.”

Stormers: Tristan Leyds, Edwill van der Merwe, Ruhan Nel, Cornel Smit, Leolin Zas, Kade Wolhuter, Godlen Masimla, Juarno Augustus, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Chris van Zyl (capt), David Meihuizen, Neethling Fouche, Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak. Bench: Chad Solomon, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Johan du Toit, Ernst van Rhyn, Paul de Wet, Abner van Reenen, Mnombo Zwelendaba

