Rugby 18.2.2021

Marvin Orie returns to his roots with sudden switch to Western Province

Rudolph Jacobs
Marvin Orie, seen here in action for the Lions, has signed with Western Province. Picture: Gallo Images

Orie represented Province throughout his school career.

Springbok lock Marvin Orie says he has returned to his roots after he suddenly signed on the dotted line with Western Province Rugby on Thursday.

Orie, who recently walked away from the Lions after the parties couldn’t come to a mutual agreement, was set to join the Stormers training squad in their preparations for the 2021 season after his wedding this weekend.

Also a former Bulls lock, the 28-year-old Orie had received a tempting offer from the Cheetahs, but he was apparently keen to play in the Rainbow Cup and to add to his three Bok caps.

A product of Tygerberg High School, Orie represented Province throughout his school career, wearing the blue-and-white hoops at the U-13 Craven Week, U-16 Grant Khomo Week and U-18 Craven Week.

He said he looked forward to hitting the ground running with his new team.

“I grew up a Stormers supporter and I am looking forward to growing further as a player in Cape Town surrounded by quality players and working with a top management team,” Orie said.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said the addition of a player of Orie’s calibre was a welcome boost ahead of the 2021 campaign.

“We are thrilled to add a lock of Marvin’s quality to our squad,” Dobson said.

“He is an international who has always posed a major threat when we have come up against him, so he will add valuable depth to our second row.”

