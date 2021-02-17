Kolisi’s transition to the Sharks will be ‘quick and effortless’, says Kempson

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will take to the way of life in Durban like a fish to water, former Bok prop Robbi Kempson believes.

Kolisi officially signed with the Sharks yesterday after he was unveiled as a new recruit and welcomed into the Sharks camp.

“We have seen down the years how various players have made the move from Province to the Sharks and vice versa without any hiccups,” said Kempson, who played for the Sharks between 1994 and 1998 and Province between 1999 and 2003.

“One of the most recent examples is No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who also made the move from the Cape with great success.”

Kolisi spent 11 years in Cape Town, and while the climate between the two coastal cities differ like day and night and Kolisi might have to acclimatise quickly, Kempson did not believe he would struggle to adapt to life in Durban.

“Siya is the type of person who can adjust quickly to various situations, as he has proved in the past, and I don’t think he will take too long to adjust to his new life in Durban,” said Kempson.

“I also don’t think there is much of a cultural change at stake. Obviously they do things a bit differently in Durban and there is the obvious humidity factor, and they will have adapted their training sessions accordingly, but Siya will fit in quickly and effortlessly.”

Kempson felt the career move could be beneficial for Kolisi after spending so many years with WP.

There had also been a debate whether centre Lukhanyo Am would retain the Sharks captaincy now that the Bok skipper had arrived in Durban, but for the immediate future, Kolisi should be more focussed on settling in and becoming used to the Sharks’ structures.

“Siya will be focussed on settling down in his new environment,” said Kempson, “and he will be more than happy to get to know Sharks coach Sean Everitt first and get acquainted with the players.”

