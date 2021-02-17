IT’S OFFICIAL: Bok captain Kolisi joins Sharks on multi-year deal

The Sharks have officially confirmed the signing of Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who joins the franchise on a multi-year deal.

Commenting on his signing, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: “We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Sharks. We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

As one journey ends, another begins. All the best in this new and exciting chapter with @TheSharksZA. The whole of the #RocFam are behind you! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TTIexry9eO — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 17, 2021

“He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”

Kolisi added: “I bought into the vision of the Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong.

It’s official! Siyamthanda Kolisi joins The Cell C Sharks family ????#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/wjroIcqFcM — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) February 17, 2021

“I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on-and-off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to the Sharks for the opportunity.

