Rugby 17.2.2021 10:56 am

IT’S OFFICIAL: Bok captain Kolisi joins Sharks on multi-year deal

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
IT’S OFFICIAL: Bok captain Kolisi joins Sharks on multi-year deal

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has joined the Sharks on a multi-year deal following his release from Western Province. Picture: H Cleland Pix/supplied

The national captain, who joins the Durban-based side after leaving Western Province, said he liked the team’s vision and energy.

The Sharks have officially confirmed the signing of Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who joins the franchise on a multi-year deal.

Commenting on his signing, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: “We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Sharks. We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

“He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”

Kolisi added: “I bought into the vision of the Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong.

“I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on-and-off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

ALSO READ: MUST SEE: Bok skipper Siya Kolisi’s letter to WP and all his fans

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to the Sharks for the opportunity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
With Kolisi now gone, who’ll be next to leave WP? 16.2.2021
MUST SEE: Bok skipper Siya Kolisi’s letter to WP and all his fans 15.2.2021
Rachel Kolisi pens heartfelt farewell to the Stormers 14.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert

Courts Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Breaking News Zondo commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma for contempt

Politics MKMVA warns against any ‘foolhardy attempt’ to arrest Zuma

Business News Data shows terrifying collapse of newspapers



today in print

Read Today's edition