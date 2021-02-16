‘It’s hard to find the words’: Lions devastated by death of Muzi Manyike

The rugby world was left in shock yesterday after news surfaced of the death of Muzi Manyike, a talented Lions junior player and a former SA Schools captain.

Manyike, former head boy of Jeppe Boys High, was reported missing on November 25 last year as he hadn’t been in contact with his family in a few weeks. His parents had also contacted a private investigator.

According to reports, his body had already been found when he was reported missing, but it wasn’t until Monday that he was identified.

It was believed 20-year-old Manyike had been hit by a car while walking next to the road. His body was found on the R101 north of Pretoria.

His family members identified Manyike at the Garankuwa mortuary on Monday.

The cause of death remained unknown, however, as the SA Police were still investigating the incident.

After finishing high school in 2018, Manyike had been introduced into the Lions junior structures. He also accepted an invite last year to the SA Sevens academy.

The Lions said they were devastated by the news.

“On behalf of everyone in Lions Rugby, I want to send our deepest sympathies to the Manyike family,” said Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli.

“We honestly cannot believe it and it’s hard to find words right now.”

