With Kolisi now gone, who’ll be next to leave WP?

Fears are growing that Western Province might face a substantial player exodus following the departure of their Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Even before Kolisi made the announcement that he is leaving Province after 11 seasons to join rivals the Sharks, flank Jaco Coetzee revealed that he was leaving the province to take up a new contract with Bath in England.

This news was followed by a third player linked with a love away from the Cape – that of the rumoured departure of eighthman Juarno Augustus, who’s been linked with Northampton Saints. Some reports have indicated he’s already signed a two-year deal.

Augustus’ move to the Saints is especially noteworthy as Province invested in him instead of trying to lure Bok star Duane Vermeulen back to the Cape.

Reports are also still linking Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and flyhalf Damian Willemse with a move to the Bulls even though Province are confident they will retain the services of Willemse, while lock JD Schickerling has also been linked with a move to Japan.

Despite plenty of player movement, Western Province coach John Dobson said the union was confident that they’d be able to announce a few contract extensions in the coming days.

“We have always done our best to retain the world-class talent we have at the union before looking elsewhere,” said Dobson.

“We are looking forward to announcing some significant contract extensions with some of our experienced players in the near future,” added the coach.

Province will start their Preparation Series campaign at home next weekend against the Cheetahs, before they travel to Kimberley on Tuesday 9 March to take on Griquas.

Playing under the banner of the Stormers, they will then play away to the Bulls at Loftus on 19 March, before their final game on 27 March in Cape Town against the Lions.

With Kolisi now gone, prop Steven Kitshoff should continue as leader after he missed the Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks due to Covid protocol.

Kitshoff and his co-Bok prop Frans Malherbe are both former Province captains, while lock Salmaan Moerat has been groomed as a possible captain of the future.

