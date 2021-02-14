A new chapter begins for Siya Kolisi: Bok skipper leaves Western Province

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to part ways with Western Province Rugby, the provincial union has announced, bringing an end to an 11-year partnership which has spanned the entire length of his professional rugby career.

Kolisi signed with Western Province straight out of school, playing for the provincial U-19 team in 2010, which also featured the likes of Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Eben Etzebeth, Nizaam Carr and Damian de Allende.

It did not take him long to make an impression in the senior team and he made his WP debut in 2011 before going on to earn his first Stormers cap in 2012, making a try-scoring debut in the opening game of that campaign after coming on as an injury replacement for Schalk Burger.

In 2017 Kolisi was appointed as Stormers captain and he led the team for two full Super Rugby campaigns before he was promoted to Springbok skipper in 2018.

He ends his time at the union as the second most capped Stormers player, with Burger (123) being the only individual to have topped his 118 Super Rugby caps for the franchise.

Kolisi’s current contract was set to come to an end in October 2021, and though the union said it had done “everything possible” to retain his services, he chose not to take up the offer and was released early from his contract.

“Siya Kolisi will always be a Stormers legend,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

“His story is well known throughout the world and everyone here is grateful to have played a role in that.

“We would have loved for him to stay and finish his career where it started, but we wish him all the best.”

Kolisi said it had been a “privilege” to ply his trade in the Western Cape.

“I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby for what has been an incredible time in my life in which I have grown as a rugby player and a person,” he said.

