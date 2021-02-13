It is ‘fabulous’ playing next to Frans Steyn in Cheetahs midfield – Swanepoel

It was only after playing alongside veteran Springbok centre Frans Steyn in the Cheetahs midfield this season that he realised how gifted and special the two-time World Cup winner actually is, said centre Dries Swanepoel.

The 27-year-old Swanepoel, tipped as a future Springbok ever since he played for the SA Schools team in 2011 and the SA U20 side in 2013, said Steyn’s presence would be a massive boost for the Cheetah in the new season.

“To play next to Frans over the last few months has been a great experience,” said the stocky 97kg midfielder who played 41 games for the Bulls before returning to the Cheetahs in 2018.

“He is an experienced operator, something you can’t buy, and he brings calmness to the team. His ball distribution is also top drawer stuff.”

Swanepoel added Steyn’s “feel for the game” and big kicking boot made him a valuable team member.

“Frans is a great guy and it was fabulous to be his midfield partner this last season and hopefully we can build on it and take it forward into the next competition,” said Swanepoel who like Steyn is a former Grey College pupil.

With the “Franchise Cup” having been confirmed on Friday, the Cheetahs will look to use it as a preparation base for possible inclusion in the Intercontinental Cup later this year.

“It’ll be nice to play in a new and different competition, and it’ll mean we can visit new places, which is always enjoyable,” said the centre.

Steyn has been nominated alongside Duane Vermeulen, Curwin Bosch and Cornal Hendricks for Players’ Player of the Year award, following the conclusion of the recent delayed 2020 rugby season.

