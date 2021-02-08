Lions star Jantjies staying in Joburg – for now

Ace Lions captain and Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies isn’t going anywhere – at least not any time soon.

Jantjies has apparently received a lucrative offer from a French club but it seems contractual obligations will keep him in Johannesburg for the foreseeable future.

The 30-year-old Lions playmaker, who has scored 281 points in 37 Tests, last year extended his contract with the Johannesburg franchise until 31 October this year and, if he is to leave the union he has played for since 2010, it’s not likely to happen before then.

It is also no secret Jantjies desperately wants to play against the British and Irish Lions later this year, having only burst onto the scene a year after the previous Lions tour took place back in 2009.

Much though may depend on whether the Lions tour actually goes ahead or not; a decision is expected at the end of March.

Jantjies is very much seen as the first-choice back-up to the incumbent, but injured, Bok pivot Handre Pollard despite the sound performances in local rugby recently of Bulls veteran Morne Steyn, while the Sharks’ Curwin Bosch and the Stormers’ Damian Willemse are also flyhalf options going forward.

Jantjies played almost every minute of every game for the Lions in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition as well as the Currie Cup because of the lack of quality or experienced backup following the season-ending injury suffered by the promising Gianni Lombard.

Exciting new fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, however, is apparently comfortable at No 10, the position he played in when he ran out for the Western Province U-21 team a few years ago.

The Lions will be keen to keep Jantjies on their books for as long as possible, especially as he is also viewed as the perfect role model to help guide the talented young flyhalves at the union, like James Mollentze and Luke Rossouw.

