World Cup winner JP Pietersen calls time on playing career

Former Springbok World Cup-winning wing JP Pietersen has called time on his playing career.

Pietersen played over 180 games for the Sharks, and was capped 70 times by the Springboks in a 16-year international career.

He will now take up a junior coaching role at the Sharks.

The Sharks’ CEO, Eduard Coetzee said: “We congratulate JP on a fantastic playing career. His professionalism over the years and loyalty to the Sharks brand will always be admired.

“To have someone of his calibre enter the Sharks junior coaching structures is a massive plus for us and his wealth of experience and success at all levels bodes well for the youngsters that he will get to mentor.

“JP is truly deserving of all the success he has achieved, and we are positive that the proud legacy he has carved out in his playing career, will continue in this new chapter as a coach.”

Pietersen said: “It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to play for the Sharks, a team that I’ve supported all my life and through that journey I got to represent my country. I close this chapter on my playing career knowing that I gave my very best to the game that gave me everything I have.

“I was very fortunate, that I took the opportunities I had and now it’s all about giving back to rugby, passing on what I have learned in my career.

“I take this opportunity to thank every person that has had an impact on my life and career. I cannot thank you enough. The Sharks have given me a wonderful opportunity to move into a coaching role and I’m excited for what the future holds, and I hope I can make a positive impact in my new role.”

