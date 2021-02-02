Rugby 2.2.2021 11:37 am

Former SA Schools captain leaves WP for deal with Bath

Sport24 Wire
Former SA Schools captain leaves WP for deal with Bath

Jaco Coetzee has opted to leave Western Province and the Stormers and take up a deal with Bath in England. Picture: Getty Images

“Jaco is an immensely talented player and I am sure he will make a significant impact for his new team,” said John Dobson.

Western Province loose forward Jaco Coetzee has been released early from his contract and will join Bath after signing a deal with the English Premiership team.

The former SA Schools captain moved to Cape Town straight after school and attended the Western Province Rugby Institute in 2015. He represented Western Province U19 and Western Province U21, before going on to make his Stormers debut in early 2017 at the age of 20.

He earned 22 caps for the Stormers and 36 caps for Western Province in his four years as a senior player, featuring regularly at both openside flank and No 8.

ALSO READ: ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Western Province Head Coach John Dobson said that the decision to release Coetzee from his contract was taken with the best interests of the player in mind and thanked him for his contributions on and off the field in his six years in Cape Town.

“We did not want to stand in Jaco’s way and we wish him all the best in England with Bath,” said Dobson. “Jaco is an immensely talented player and I am sure he will make a significant impact for his new team,” he said.

Coetzee said that he has grown significantly as a player in Cape Town and is now looking forward to a new challenge in England. “I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby who made a contribution to helping me develop as a player over the last six years.

“I am looking forward to applying everything I have learned here when I join my new team and wish the players and coaches everything of the best for the future,” he said

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
A rugby season like no other: The highs, the lows and everything in between 1.2.2021
‘We are devastated’ – Western Province coach John Dobson gutted by Currie Cup elimination 25.1.2021
Rugby referees spoiling the game 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!

Covid-19 Highlights from Ramaphosa’s family meeting: The new, adjusted level 3 regulations

Covid-19 Here’s Ramaphosa’s new rules on booze sales

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba



today in print

Read Today's edition