Former SA Schools captain leaves WP for deal with Bath

Western Province loose forward Jaco Coetzee has been released early from his contract and will join Bath after signing a deal with the English Premiership team.

The former SA Schools captain moved to Cape Town straight after school and attended the Western Province Rugby Institute in 2015. He represented Western Province U19 and Western Province U21, before going on to make his Stormers debut in early 2017 at the age of 20.

He earned 22 caps for the Stormers and 36 caps for Western Province in his four years as a senior player, featuring regularly at both openside flank and No 8.

Western Province Head Coach John Dobson said that the decision to release Coetzee from his contract was taken with the best interests of the player in mind and thanked him for his contributions on and off the field in his six years in Cape Town.

“We did not want to stand in Jaco’s way and we wish him all the best in England with Bath,” said Dobson. “Jaco is an immensely talented player and I am sure he will make a significant impact for his new team,” he said.

Coetzee said that he has grown significantly as a player in Cape Town and is now looking forward to a new challenge in England. “I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby who made a contribution to helping me develop as a player over the last six years.

“I am looking forward to applying everything I have learned here when I join my new team and wish the players and coaches everything of the best for the future,” he said

