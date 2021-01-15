Everitt doesn’t rule out Kolisi Sharks move, if there’s squad space

While the Sharks are preparing to face Western Province in the Currie Cup semi-finals at Newlands next weekend, rugby is buzzing about the possibility of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi switching allegiances between the two teams.

This came after news broke last week that MVM Holdings bought a controlling stake of the Sharks.

The US consortium has in its ranks Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports, who represent the Province skipper and 2019 World Cup-winning captain.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt was also asked to address the elephant in the room during a press conference this week, where he tried to reassure his players that there was no need to feel insecure about their place at Kings Park.

“Our CEO Eduard Coetzee addressed the squad with regards to that,” he said. “All players will, obviously, be concerned when there’s new ownership taking over.

“(But) our players are all currently under contract and there is no need for them at this stage to feel insecure.”

In an interview with Sport24 , Coetzee also spoke on the Kolisi matter, promising no squad overhauls despite rumours linking not only Kolisi but hooker Bongi Mbonambi and World Rugby Player-of-the-Year Pieter-Steph du Toit with moves to the east coast.

Coetzee, however, didn’t flat out rule a move for Kolisi out and neither did Everitt. The latter said a player of Kolisi’s calibre, who has 50 Test caps to his name, would always be welcome at the Shark Tank should the opportunity arise.

“Until those contracts land on our table, we can’t comment on that,” said Everitt. “At the end of the day, any player of that calibre, regardless of who it is, is certainly someone we’d look at and welcome if there was space for him.

“We’ve got a large number of loose forwards at the Sharks at the moment and, if there’s a need for Siya to come here, yes we’ll gladly accept him.”

