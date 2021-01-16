 
 
Swanepoel: From hard labourer in Oz to star fullback for the Lions

One of the big stars of the Currie Cup competition honed his skills under the watchful eyes of seasoned kickers Van Straaten and Koen.

Rudolph Jacobs
16 Jan 2021
07:30:34 AM
Young Lions fullback Tiaan Swanepoel has grabbed the attention of the rugby public following his strong performances for the Lions in recent months. Picture: Getty Images

Former Springbok flyhalves Braam van Straaten and Louis Koen planted the seed which has turned ace Lions fullback Tiaan Swanepoel into the kicking sensation he is today. Swanepoel has taken the country by storm with his long-range goal-kicking feats, many of them in the excess of 60 metres. “I have put in many long hours to kick the way I do,” said the 24-year-old Swanepoel, who has scored 63 points in six Currie Cup games this year. “It all started for me in Grade 8 when I started learning to kick with Braam and Louis during kicking camps at Swartland...

