‘Big four’ into Currie Cup semis: ProRugby decision vindicated

Rugby 1 hour ago

The last four teams standing in the domestic competition are the same teams going north to play in Europe, with the fifth-placed Cheetahs missing out.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
11 Jan 2021
05:58:41 PM
The Bulls won the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, and are also the favourites to win the Currie Cup. Picture: Getty Images

After several weeks of action – and plenty in between – it’s ended up exactly how the SA Rugby bosses hoped it would: with the so-called big four (and new entrants to ProRugby) smoothly through to the Currie Cup semifinals. And, one of the teams the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers (Western Province) have “replaced” in Pro Rugby, the Cheetahs, fell just short (as they so often seem to do in SA rugby), by finishing fifth on the points table. The Pumas were sixth and Griquas seventh – with neither threatening to trouble the established order. The Southern Kings –...

