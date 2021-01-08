Springbok loose forward Du Preez handed three-match ban

Sale Sharks loose forward Dan du Preez has been suspended for three weeks for reckless play after he was cited following last weekend’s 22-19 win at Gloucester in the Premiership.

The Springbok appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

Du Preez was cited for striking with the shoulder, which is contrary to World Rugby law 9.12, or in the alternate, reckless or dangerous play, contrary to World Rugby law 9.11.

He accepted the alternate charge and was given a three-week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Gareth Graham, Martyn Wood and Guy Lovgreen.

The forward, who holds four Bok caps, is free to play again on January 26, which means he will miss Friday’s game at home to Worcester Warriors in the English league, as well as the European Champions Cup matches against Edinburgh (16 January) and Toulon (22 January).

