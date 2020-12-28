Marcell Coetzee returning home to join the Bulls

Springbok loose forward Marcell Coetzee will return to South Africa next year after signing a three-year deal with the Bulls.

The Blue Bulls Company confirmed on Monday that 29-year-old Coetzee, who had played for Irish club Ulster since 2016, would join the union in July next year.

The former Port Natal High School scholar previously represented the Sharks in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, and he spent a short stint with Honda Heat in the Japanese Top League before competing for Ulster in the Pro16.

“Marcell is a phenomenal player and any team in the world would be ecstatic to have a player of his calibre joining its structures,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“He has grown from strength to strength over the years, and is currently playing some of the best rugby of his life.

“He’s excited about being back in South Africa and making Loftus his home.”

