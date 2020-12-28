The 2020 rugby year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

My local highlight of the year The Bulls winning the Super Rugby Unlocked competition definitely falls in this category. Although they and Griquas were the only teams to not have a game called off due to Covid, the Bulls fully deserved winning their first piece of silverware since 2010 – which was their third Super Rugby title. Resounding wins of 40-14 over the Sharks, a drubbing of 39-6 over the Stormers and a workman-like 30-25 win over the Lions underlined their dominance. Their only defeat came against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein when they lost a close game 19-17, but after...

The Bulls winning the Super Rugby Unlocked competition definitely falls in this category. Although they and Griquas were the only teams to not have a game called off due to Covid, the Bulls fully deserved winning their first piece of silverware since 2010 – which was their third Super Rugby title.

Resounding wins of 40-14 over the Sharks, a drubbing of 39-6 over the Stormers and a workman-like 30-25 win over the Lions underlined their dominance.

Their only defeat came against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein when they lost a close game 19-17, but after that followed consecutive wins against the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Pumas.

My international highlight of the year

Argentina definitely caused the biggest sensation in the Tri-Nations – a competition played without World Cup champions South Africa.

Although the All Blacks won back the title from the Springboks, who won it last year, the Pumas were the surprise package with a historic first win of 25-15 over New Zealand and they also secured two remarkable draws of 15-15 and 16-16 against Australia.

Over in Europe, England secured another Six Nations crown but only after fighting off a courageous French team who played some sparkling rugby and emerged as one of the early outsiders for the 2023 World Cup.

England won on points difference after they and France ended on 18 points each, but Scotland were the surprise package with wins over France and Wales.

My biggest disappointment of 2020

There have been many lows this year: the suspension of Super Rugby, the uncertainty about the Cheetahs’ future and the financial shambles at Western Province being high on the list.

But the biggest let-down this year was the lack of fans in the stadiums and the inactivity of the Springboks.

It was the first time since 1991 that the Boks didn’t play a single Test the entire year.

While the international calendar was suspended for several months after the first lockdown in March, the newly named Tri-Nations went ahead in Australia later on but without the Boks after the SA Rugby bosses decided they wouldn’t take part, citing a lack of preparation for their withdrawal.

My biggest surprise of 2020

Locally the biggest surprise was the revival of the Bulls under new Director of Rugby Jake White, who quickly turned their fortunes around.

Everybody expected an improvement after White came on board, but nobody really thought it would happen so quickly.

Internationally, the Pumas were a surprise element with their sound performances in the Tri-Nations, while nobody expected the All Blacks to lose twice on consecutive weekends under their new coach Ian Foster.

What I’m looking forward to in 2021

The biggest item on the local and international calendar is the pending visit of the British and Irish Lions to these shores next year.

The Lions tour only every four years and only once every 12 years to South Africa, so they were last here in 2009.

There is also plenty of anticipation of the four local “Super Rugby” sides joining the expanded ProRugby competition and that should prove very interesting and enjoyable. If nothing else, it’s something different.

But most of all, I look forward to the fans returning to the stadiums.

