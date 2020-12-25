The No 10 debate: Jantjies or Bosch? And then there’s also Steyn

Ever since rugby restarted after the first hard lockdown one of the biggest talking points has been about the flyhalf role and who to back between Elton Jantjies and Curwin Bosch following the season-ending injury suffered by World Cup starter Handre Pollard. The Springboks though never returned to action, withdrawing from the Rugby Championship because of a lack of game-time and proper preparation. The debate about Jantjies and Bosch though has continued, and another, veteran, No 10, also joined the discussion, one Morne Steyn. Here then are the thoughts on the matter by The Citizen’s rugby writers. The case for...

Ever since rugby restarted after the first hard lockdown one of the biggest talking points has been about the flyhalf role and who to back between Elton Jantjies and Curwin Bosch following the season-ending injury suffered by World Cup starter Handre Pollard.

The Springboks though never returned to action, withdrawing from the Rugby Championship because of a lack of game-time and proper preparation.

The debate about Jantjies and Bosch though has continued, and another, veteran, No 10, also joined the discussion, one Morne Steyn.

Here then are the thoughts on the matter by The Citizen’s rugby writers.

The case for Elton Jantjies (by Rudolph Jacobs)

The veteran Lions flyhalf could very well be compared to the famous beer advert of yesteryear as he definitely has “withstood the test of time.”

Now 30 years old, nine years have passed since Jantjies as a then 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match performance to steer the Lions to a 42-16 win in the Currie Cup final of 2011 against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Having amassed 37 Bok caps and 131 Super Rugby performances, Jantjies these days stands tall as Lions captain and has steered his team to second place on the Currie Cup log. He is “Mr Consistent” and almost always delivers a good performance.

His game management, famous kick-pass vision and ability to identify space has made him the current frontrunner as Bok flyhalf in place of Pollard.

But it’s also Jantjies’ hard graft off the field and his dedication to staying fit and healthy and working for the team that make him a valuable asset in any rugby environment.

The case for Curwin Bosch (by Ken Borland)

The Sharks man has now matured into a top-class all-round flyhalf and has been a key factor in a fine year for his team.

Always a great ball-player, Bosch has also used a massive boot to play a starring role in a Sharks kicking game that is a handful for any team to combat.

A much-maligned weakness in defence also seems to have been rectified and it is hard to recall a glaring tackle that Bosch has missed this season.

“I’m so proud of Curwin, he has been kicking so well, he has kept us in the game at times and allowed us to get our noses in front in others,” said Sharks coach Sean Everitt recently.

“His all-round game is really improving, his defence has been fine and he contributes at the breakdown and in back-field.

“He is running the game now like a mature flyhalf and looking more and more like an international No 10. He is growing in confidence and I can’t wait for him to reach his full potential.”

Bosch is certainly a player who’ll have got a few right ticks behind his name this season.

And then there’s Morne Steyn (by Jacques van der Westhuyzen)

The 36-year-old returned to the Bulls lineup this season after a few years playing in Europe and was quickly restored as Jake White’s number one No 10.

And how he has delivered. Steyn has looked comfortable in a new-look backline that is playing exciting attack-minded rugby, with all the men on his outside catching the eye. It’s as if the veteran had never left the Pretoria-based union.

Steyn helped the team win the Super Rugby Unlocked title and he’s played his part, too, in the Bulls topping the Currie Cup log.

Is he in with a shout of turning out for the Springboks again, next year, when the British and Irish Lions visit these shores? There is stiff competition for the backup role to Pollard, and the Bulls man will certainly be a part of the conversation. It would be silly to ignore him.

