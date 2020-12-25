 
 
The No 10 debate: Jantjies or Bosch? And then there’s also Steyn

The discussion around who of the local flyhalves should be looked at as Handre Pollard’s back-up has been a hot topic since rugby’s resumption.

Lions captain Elton Jantjies has been a confident leader this season and is possibly the front-runner among this country's flyhalves. Picture: Gallo Images

Ever since rugby restarted after the first hard lockdown one of the biggest talking points has been about the flyhalf role and who to back between Elton Jantjies and Curwin Bosch following the season-ending injury suffered by World Cup starter Handre Pollard. The Springboks though never returned to action, withdrawing from the Rugby Championship because of a lack of game-time and proper preparation. The debate about Jantjies and Bosch though has continued, and another, veteran, No 10, also joined the discussion, one Morne Steyn. Here then are the thoughts on the matter by The Citizen’s rugby writers. The case for...

