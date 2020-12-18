‘There’s some diesel left in this old tank’ – Willem Alberts is still going strong

Veteran former Springbok flank Willem Alberts has given new meaning to the phrase ‘there’s still fuel left in the tank’ after delivering some sterling performances for the Lions in the Currie Cup.

The 36-year-old Alberts probably played his best game for the Lions against the Cheetahs last week, according to Sharks coach Sean Everitt.

On Saturday Alberts, known as the ‘Bone Collector’, will play a key part at Ellis Park against his former team the Sharks.

“It is incredible to be back at the Lions and it was great to be able ro put in a good performance against the Cheetahs,” said Alberts, who scored the Lions’ first try.

“It was rewarding to show that there is still a bit of diesel left in the tank of the old Land Cruiser.”

With the Lions’ season coming alive after three straight wins, Alberts believes the Sharks game will be crucial in the context of their season, or even securing a home semifinal.

“The Sharks are playing good rugby and they have proven they are one of the better teams the entire season,” said Alberts, who has come full cycle after starting his career at the Lions 15 years ago.

“It is a big challenge but one we are ready for and we know with another two or three wins we can be well placed for the playoffs.”

Alberts, who earned 43 Bok caps, played 100 Super Rugby games (37 for the Lions and 73 for the Sharks) before spending the last four years in France where he played 79 times for Stade Francais, before returning to the Lions at the end of last year.

“With the added factor of my age in the mix there are a few challenges and the training is more difficult than the actual match,” he said.

With Alberts scrumming behind another former Sharks legend in prop Jannie du Plessis, the Lions have been impressive, but Alberts admitted training in the week posed various challenges.

“Fortunately there are ways around that to still keep yourself fit and ready, even if it means not running as hard and fast as some of the younger guys,” he said.

“Furthermore there is also the experience that one picks up over the

years to know what works and what not, and how to get yourself mentally and physically ready for a performance.

“At the end of the day it’s all about playing your part to make the team successful.”

Playing over the festive season will pose different challenges, Alberts believes.

“Fortunately I played for four years in France where we played right through the Christmas period and sometimes in the worst conditions with rain and strong winds,” he said.

“But it’s the same for all teams and we can still be with our families.”

