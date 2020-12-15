Western Province won’t ‘sell its soul’ – and it is not in financial strife

Following numerous reports that the Western Province Rugby Union are in troubled financial waters, chairman of the WP Board of Directors Ebrahim Rasool said on Tuesday they would like to find a medium between a “Toyota and a Rolls Royce.”

The Flyt Property investment company is apparently seeking damages worth hundreds of millions of Rands due to a contract breach, while Province also apparently walked out on a deal with an American investment company, MVM Holdings.

“In my naivity I have treaded on things that aren’t in my jurisdiction and it is a mistake I don’t want to repeat,” said Rasool on Tuesday, adding the board sat for a full day on Saturday discussing the way forward for Western Province rugby.

“But WP is not in financial danger. Our situation is no different to any other union which is seeking stability in the post-Covid period,” he said.

Rasool said that while they are keen to get an equity partner on board, they “won’t sell the soul of the union” as they want to ensure Province remains in sound hands and financially stable.

“Companies like Flyt and MVM are primarily in the domain of the WP Rugby Union and the shareholders and I think we should leave it to be handled there,” he said.

“My job is the separation and jurisdiction of powers to prevent a transgression of me over them and over the board and that is crucial,” he said.

Rasool added it was vital to separate the functions of the company and the union, the shareholder and the board.

“Zelt (Marais, the WP President) remains a valuable director of the board, his experience and passion for the game can’t be bought,” he said.

“Until we appoint a CEO in the new year, the President will remain the link between the board and the shareholders, and we are looking forward to a redefined relationship with the President of the WP Rugby Union,” he said.

Province coach John Dobson said the rumours of an exodus of players due to financial insecurity are vastly inaccurate.

“There are two tiers; one is personal where I asked them if they are keen to stay and the answer without exception was ‘yes’.

“The next one is more formal, through a player’s agent who asks permission to enter into formal negotiations,” said Dobson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.