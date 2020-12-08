WATCH: Kolisi on fundraising efforts during Covid, World Rugby’s try of the decade

Former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw was widely congratulated on social media on Tuesday after being named World Rugby’s player of the decade on Monday evening.

The special announcement also saw three World Cup winning Boks, Bismarck du Plessis, Beast Mtawarira and Bryan Haban,a being named in the team of the decade.

“WELL DONE Richie WELL DESERVED one of the best EVER that played the game of rugby” tweeted former Bok lock Bakkies Botha.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and the national team were also recognised for the work they did during the hard lockdown during the break in rugby because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kolisi and his Bok colleagues were recognised for their fundraising efforts through the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign, which raised more than R1 million for hunger alleviation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to tackle some of the challenges I faced as a young kid”@Springboks captain @SiyaKolisi_Bear tackled the coronavirus pandemic head on, starting a foundation in South Africa to help local communities. #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/BYzD18Aef9 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

The World Rugby Awards Special Edition celebrated members of the rugby family who provided outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as players and teams who starred over the last decade in a virtual show.

Instead of the traditional awards celebrating performances on the pitch in 2020, supporters had the opportunity to vote for their six favourite Players and Tries of the Decade Awards, with the World Rugby Awards’ star-studded panel given the difficult task of selecting two Teams of the Decade – a men’s team and a women’s team.

Jamie Heaslip’s try for Ireland against Italy in the 2016 Six Nations was voted International Rugby Players Men’s 15s Try of the Decade by fans after seeing off the competition from scores by Chris Ashton, Radike Samo, Habana, Beauden Barrett, Francois Hougaard, Julian Savea, Joaquín Tuculet, Brodie Retallick and TJ Perenara.

What are your thoughts of the men’s team of the decade? And the try, a worthy winner?

Men’s team: Ben Smith, George North, Brian O’Driscoll, Ma’a Nonu, Bryan Habana, Dan Carter, Conor Murray, Sergio Parisse, Richie McCaw, David Pocock, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Bismarck du Plessis, Tendai Mtawarira.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.