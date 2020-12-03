White switches things up as he tests the Bulls’ depth

Not changing a winning side used to be a mantra in rugby, but seasoned Bulls coach Jake White knows that a constant reliance on certain players could cause problems further down the line, which is why he has made eight changes to the team that registered an incredible win, with 14 men, last weekend over Western Province for their Currie Cup match against the Free State Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Regulars such as wing Travis Ismaiel, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, lock Ruan Nortje and tighthead Trevor Nyakane are all being rested, while White said captain Duane Vermeulen would hopefully be given time off over the Christmas period.

White admitted at Thursday’s team announcement, however, that he was wary of the Cheetahs, and Van Zyl, Nortje and Nyakane were all on the bench should the Bulls get into trouble.

But with the impressive David Kriel moving to wing to replace Ismaiel, there is the excitement of Kurt-Lee Arendse playing fullback; Springbok Embrose Papier gets a start at No 9 in the sort of high-tempo game he enjoys; the lock pairing of Walt Steenkamp and Sintu Manjezi, who both began the year in the Free State; and props Marcel van der Merwe and Gerhard Steenekamp, replacing the suspended Jacques van Rooyen, both deserve a start.

“It’s a bit of both wanting to rest guys and see how some new combinations go,” White said.

“I can’t keep playing the same guys. We’re not going to get away with that.

“I know things are working at the moment, but if we get to the playoffs and we haven’t tried any other combinations then we could be in trouble. What happens if someone gets Covid?

“There’s also a much bigger picture and we’re highly unlikely to get away with the same 23-man squad in Europe next year, so we have to get the guys game-ready and one of these new faces could play in a Currie Cup final. You never know.

“I’d like to see these different combinations we’re trying and the guys are incredibly positive about the changes.”

White has kept faith with the brilliant surprise packet centre pairing of Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans, and he seems to have become a real cheerleader for the Sevens stars who have switched to XVs. He is particularly excited about playing Arendse at fullback.

“Like all the Sevens players, Kurt-Lee has incredible all-round skills and work-ethic,” White said.

“Not many fullbacks are putting their hands up in South African rugby and I would like to see him with more space and time. He can kick with both feet, so he won’t get cornered and he’s done phenomenal things in training.

“He has unbelievable feet and if we can unearth another fullback like Gio Aplon, his idol, and Cheslin Kolbe, then it can only be good for the union.”

With the security of knowing he has his office at Loftus Versfeld through to 2023, White knows the importance of blooding the next generation of players to ensure continued success for the Bulls.

“I’m quite fortunate that I have a long-term deal and part of my job is to get things in place for the next couple of seasons,” he said.

“Guys like Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marnus Potgieter are on the bench this weekend and I have said that I will bring them through the system. I will keep my word to them and they need to get game time.”

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Morné Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (c), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Walt Steenkamp, Sintu Manjezi, Marcel van der Merwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: Corniel Els, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Nortje, Nizaam Carr, Ivan van Zyl, Chris Smith, Marnus Potgieter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.