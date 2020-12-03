Sadie ‘forgiven’ for his absence as Lions bank on Dreyer

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen says they will “forgive” prop Carlu Sadie this time for not being able to play in Saturday’s big Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Ellis Park.

Sadie is unavailable because he is getting married this weekend, but in Ruan Dreyer the Lions will have the firepower to try and contain Province’s Steven Kitshoff.

“When Carlu got engaged the plans were made by him and his family and normally this is pre-season time, so we can’t blame him for plans which had been made seven, eight months ago,” said Van Rooyen.

“So as a team we wish he enjoys the wedding and we’ll see him back on Monday.”

Van Rooyen believed the unpredictable weather could result in both teams being fast out of the blocks.

“Province will obviously want to come back after what happened last week against the Bulls, while we are probably short on game time, so it could be two desperate teams going at each other,” said Van Rooyen.

“We are planning for their fast start, but we are just as desperate and we are in the sprint phase of the Currie Cup with five games left, so we have pretty much the same attitude.”

In the only changes to the Lions team, Tiaan Swanepoel is in at No 15 for the injured EW Viljoen, while veteran Ross Cronje will start at scrumhalf in rotation with Krappie van den Berg.

“Divan (Rossouw) came back with a slight niggle but has been training well and was available, but we will consider him for next week. This week we decided to go with Tiaan,” said Van Rooyen.

With no back-up fullback on the bench, Van den Berg will also be used as support at No 15 if necessary.

“Krappies will cover 9 but he has also played most of his junior rugby at 15, while Tiaan can also cover 10, so we feel we are covered there,” said Van Rooyen.

Lions: Taan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar,

Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal,

Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), Ross Cronjé; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Wiehahn Herbst, Reinhard

Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Roelof Smit, Morné van den Berg, Dan

Kriel.

